Kochi roads get a makeover as key projects wrap up

KOCHI: The once-dilapidated roads in the city now don a new look with the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) completing key projects entrusted by the corporation.

“We have resurfaced and converted old roads into smart ones with proper footpaths and signage. All the key roads are now in good condition. We implemented the project in three packages, for which a sum of Rs 61 crore was allotted. This is besides the development of parks and open spaces and various other projects that we carried out in various parts of the city and at tourist destinations like Fort Kochi and Mattancherry,” a top CSML official said.

This comes even as CSML’s tenure is set to end on March 31. There is uncertainty over extending the tenure of the special purpose vehicle, even as some major projects, including the implementation of an innovative stormwater drainage project in 74 wards of the corporation as a solution to the frequent waterlogging and flooding, are pending.

Kochi mayor M Anilkumar pointed out that now 80% of city roads don a new look and are in good condition

“We have some roads left, especially in the Vyttila area. We’re implementing the same as fast as possible to complete the work in a month’s time,” he said.

Once 90% of the roads are developed, the corporation will deploy the tar-patching machine that it recently acquired using CSML funds.

Currently, it takes nearly three months to fill a pothole as the process involves preparing estimates and obtaining various sanctions. “With the machine, there will be no delay in repairing potholes. Small patches can be fixed in an hour or two. This ensures the good condition of city roads round the year,” he pointed out.