‘System has failed us’: Kerala's Eloor residents left gasping for solution to pollution

KOCHI: As soon as we crossed the regulator-cum-bridge on the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar on a humid evening, a pungent odour that hung thick in the air hit us hard. The result of emissions from almost every factory in the area, it left us disgusted; and, we hoped to leave as soon as possible.
However, this sorry state is nothing new for residents of Eloor industrial area, who, for several days now, have been protesting against local authorities and the state Pollution Control Board (PCB). Those especially in areas such as Pathalam, Eloor East, Mepirikunnu, and Ilanjikkal—the four wards of Eloor municipality—have been the worst hit by air and water pollution. All they seek is a permanent solution to their concerns.
“We have been raising complaints with the PCB for several years, demanding action to help the residents. We are worried about pollution-related health issues. As the system has failed us, we have decided to raise our voices,” says a visibly exhausted Shabeer O V, a Pathalam native and representative of Jana Jagratha Samithi in Eloor.
There are around 350 industrial units in the area. Most of these produce chemicals, rubber products, and fertilisers. “We are not against industries and seeking their closure. Our demand is that the PCB properly monitor their functioning,” points out Ayoob P M, councillor of Pathalam ward. Despite having approached PCB officials several times, no action has been forthcoming, he adds.
After the demand to tackle the issues was raised from various corners, the PCB directed officials to monitor factory emissions in the area.
According to S Sreekala, chairperson of the Kerala PCB, directives have been issued to industries in the area. “Chief engineers will visit the units to ensure their safe functioning. We have also constituted a team to monitor emissions. They will be surveilling the region at nighttime,” she said.
The concerns are not new. Following the fish-kill incident last year, the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi, the Jana Jagratha Samithi and the public intensified their protests, demanding that the PCB take action against those violating regulations.
“We have systems in place to control pollution. Most of the factories use devices such as bio-filters. We demand the increase of the capacity of these filters and their proper functioning,” noted Shabeer.
“Effluent wastewater from most of these factories is let out into the Periyar. Around 50 families stay in the area. It can result in several health issues,” says Ajeesh Poovathumparambil, a local resident.
“There is also the issue of water pollution. The PCB needs to identify the sources and resolve the problem as soon as possible,” adds Ayoob.
“The odour from the polluted air makes its way as far as Kadungalloor panchayat. Residents of wards 7, 8 and 9 are also affected. There is even a hospital in the area. The pollution leaves patients suffering from respiratory issues as well,” points out Shabeer.
According to Ambika B R, another resident, the smell is evident even at noon time. “The only thing that residents can do is keep the door and windows of their homes closed. Though we have filed several complaints, authorities have not taken any strict action to tackle the issue,” says Ambika, who is in her 60s, adding that several families, including employees of factories in the area, stay there.
Officials organised meetings at several places as protests erupted. Sreekala adds that at the review meeting that is held every Saturday, officials, councillors and the public can suggest solutions.
Demands raised
State Pollution Control Board (PCB) should properly monitor the functioning of industries in the area
Increase capacity of bio-filters in the factories to control pollution
Identify the source of water pollution in the Periyar and resolve it, as wastewater from many factories let out into the river