‘System has failed us’: Kerala's Eloor residents left gasping for solution to pollution

KOCHI: As soon as we crossed the regulator-cum-bridge on the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar on a humid evening, a pungent odour that hung thick in the air hit us hard. The result of emissions from almost every factory in the area, it left us disgusted; and, we hoped to leave as soon as possible.

However, this sorry state is nothing new for residents of Eloor industrial area, who, for several days now, have been protesting against local authorities and the state Pollution Control Board (PCB). Those especially in areas such as Pathalam, Eloor East, Mepirikunnu, and Ilanjikkal—the four wards of Eloor municipality—have been the worst hit by air and water pollution. All they seek is a permanent solution to their concerns.

“We have been raising complaints with the PCB for several years, demanding action to help the residents. We are worried about pollution-related health issues. As the system has failed us, we have decided to raise our voices,” says a visibly exhausted Shabeer O V, a Pathalam native and representative of Jana Jagratha Samithi in Eloor.

There are around 350 industrial units in the area. Most of these produce chemicals, rubber products, and fertilisers. “We are not against industries and seeking their closure. Our demand is that the PCB properly monitor their functioning,” points out Ayoob P M, councillor of Pathalam ward. Despite having approached PCB officials several times, no action has been forthcoming, he adds.

After the demand to tackle the issues was raised from various corners, the PCB directed officials to monitor factory emissions in the area.