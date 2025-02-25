Traffic curbs in Aluva for Shivaratri festival

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have decided to deploy 1,500 police personnel including 12 deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) and 30 station house officers (SHOs) for a smooth conduct of the Shivaratri celebrations in Aluva.
The personnel will be deployed at key locations, including major roads and service roads; some officers will be in plain clothes.
A police control room will be set up at Aluva Manappuram and there will be round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.
Before you step out
Traffic restrictions in and around Aluva town (from 4pm on Wednesday to 2pm on Thursday)
All vehicles including KSRTC buses heading to Manappuram must take the route via Seminaripadi, GCDA Road, and in front of the Ayurvedic Hospital
Designated parking grounds have been arranged for KSRTC buses and private vehicles near Manappuram (one-way system)
KSRTC and private buses leaving Manappuram must proceed via the Old Desom Road to reach Paravoor Junction (one-way system)
No vehicle will be allowed from Thottakkattukara Junction to Manappuram
Buses from Varapuzha and Edayar must turn left at Thottakkattukara Junction, drop passengers, and return via Paravoor Junction, UC College, and Kadungalloor
Private buses from Angamaly must drop passengers at Paravoor Junction, make a U-turn, and return
Private buses from Ernakulam (via NH) to Aluva must turn right at Pulinchode, pass through Karothukuzhi hospital route, drop passengers at the private bus stand, and return via Bank Junction and the bypass
KSRTC buses from Ernakulam must also take the same route, and operate services from the private bus stand and return via the bypass
KSRTC buses from Perumbavoor must reach the temporary stand in front of the Aluva Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall via Pump Junction and operate services from there
Private buses from Perumbavoor must pass through DPO Junction, Government Hospital, and Karothukuzhi to reach the stand. They must return via Bank Junction, the bypass metro service road, and Pulinchode Junction)
Passage of all vehicles, including private vehicles, will be restricted from Bank Junction to Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall Road (from 8pm on Feb 26)
Vehicles moving from NH to Aluva town must take the route via Pulinchode, Karothukuzhi, and Government Hospital (from 8pm on Feb 26)
Vehicles moving from Perumbavoor to NH via the town must follow the Matha Junction-Zeenath-CPO Junction-Government Hospital Junction-Karothukuzhi route.
To prevent congestion, the parking of vehicles on the roadside on highways and surrounding areas is prohibited
Boat service from Kottaram Kadavu near the Aluva palace to manappuram will not be permitted
All heavy vehicles arriving from Thrissur must take the MC Road via Angamaly and then move towards the respective destinations (from 10pm on Feb 26 to 10am on Feb 27)
All heavy vehicles arriving from Ernakulam must take the Container Road via Kalamassery, reach Paravoor, and proceed through Manjali Road to Athani Junction, before heading towards Thrissur