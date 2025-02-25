Traffic curbs in Aluva for Shivaratri festival

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have decided to deploy 1,500 police personnel including 12 deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) and 30 station house officers (SHOs) for a smooth conduct of the Shivaratri celebrations in Aluva.

The personnel will be deployed at key locations, including major roads and service roads; some officers will be in plain clothes.

A police control room will be set up at Aluva Manappuram and there will be round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

Before you step out