Metro Connect services on two more routes from next week in Kochi

Similarly, those arriving in metro boats can reach the MG Road metro station quickly and avail the train services to both Aluva and Tripunithura directions, he pointed out. KMRL introduced the 33-seater electric buses on January 15, deploying them on the Aluva-Airport, Kalamassery-Medical College, Kalamassery-CUSAT, Kalamassery-Infopark, and Kakkanad Water Metro Terminal-Infopark-Collectorate routes. KMRL has so far deployed nine e-feeder buses out of the 15 it purchased.

“Over one lakh commuters have availed of the facility in the past 40 days. The cumulative average daily ridership of the e-feeder bus services has now touched 3,000. Even on the Infopark route, the daily ridership has risen to 220 commuters per bus from the initial 40,” the KMRL official said.

Three buses will be deployed on the High Court circular route. The service will start from High Court water metro terminal and proceed via Madhava Pharmacy Junction, MG Road metro station, Maharaja’s metro station, and General Hospital to return to the High Court water metro terminal.

Metro Connect services are available in the Aluva-Airport section from 6.45am to 11pm at an interval of 20 minutes during peak hours and at 30 minutes during non-peak hours. The ticket fare is 180.

New routes: High Court-MG Road and Kadavanthra-KP Vallon circular routes

Fare: E20 for 5 km

Timings: 8am to 8pm at an interval of 20 minutes

Cumulative average daily ridership on existing routes: 3,000