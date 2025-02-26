UDF gains ground in district, wrests two LDF seats in Kochi

KOCHI: Ahead of the local body elections, the UDF has strengthened its position in Ernakulam district by winning three out of four wards in the bypolls held on Monday. Notably, the UDF wrested two wards from the LDF – CPM-held Methala South in Asamannoor panchayat and CPI-held Nirappu in Paipra panchayat. With the Nirappu win, the UDF has now taken control of the Paipra panchayat.

At the same time, the LDF found some relief with the victory of a CPM-backed independent candidate in the Panankara ward of Paingottoor panchayat.

Billed as a semifinal contest ahead of the local self-government elections and the legislative assembly polls, the local body bypolls were taken seriously by both political fronts. In the East High School ward of Muvattupuzha municipality, UDF candidate Marykutty Chacko (421 votes) defeated CPM’s Reena Shareef (356 votes). NDA candidate Merlin Ramanan managed to secure only 46 votes.