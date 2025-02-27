Vigilance registers case into alleged backdoor recruitment at coop bank

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has launched an investigation into alleged exam manipulation and backdoor recruitment at Marampally Service Cooperative Bank, in Ernakulam district.

VACB central range, Ernakulam registered a case against Fathima T K, secretary of the bank, Geetha C, of Aluva, who was tasked with preparing the question papers for the recruitment exam, and Saneesh, of Parakkadavu, who assisted Geetha.

According to VACB officers, a written examination was conducted for the posts of three peons, one salesman and a night watchman at the bank in February 2024. Around 50 persons took the exam. “Following the examination, six candidates, who officials claimed had scored the highest marks, were recruited to the permanent posts.

However, other people who attended the examination alleged severe malpractices in setting the question papers and in the evaluation process. They approached the Kerala High Court seeking a probe. A petition was filed with VACB to investigate the appointments,” an officer said.

In its preliminary investigation, VACB uncovered malpractices in preparing the question paper. “The accused were found to have improperly evaluated the answer booklets, awarding marks even for unattempted questions to ensure that designated candidates achieved the highest scores. We registered a case and conduct a detailed probe into the incident,” an officer said.

VACB collected statements from those who appeared for the examination. “We are examining whether the manipulation was carried out for pecuniary advantage or on the directions of the bank’s board members. As part of the preliminary probe, we questioned people who sat for the exams and suspects in the case,” an officer said.

Raizal, whose wife, Sumahiya, appeared for the examination, said that soon after the recruitment notification was issued in December 2023, they approached the court regarding possible backdoor appointments. “We issued names of certain candidates who were likely to be appointed.

As this was before the examination was conducted, VACB filed a report in court to the effect. But, after the results were published, the same candidates were found to have secured the top ranks and been selected for the jobs. So we approached the court again. The bank authorities had already decided on the persons to be appointed. The examination was a mere formality,” he alleged.