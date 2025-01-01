First day, first manifest-show

KOCHI: As 2025 ushers in new beginnings, many of us find ourselves reflecting on the year gone by. We have often set ambitious goals — hitting the gym consistently, eating healthier, saving money, travelling, and more. For some, these targets were successfully checked off; for others, promises remain unfinished.
However, the new year is no longer just about resolutions. They have evolved into visualising and affirming aspirations, plans, and goals through vision boards and manifestation.
Before dismissing it as a fad, it is worth noting that this practice has gained significant popularity across the globe, especially after the pandemic. People, apparently, have been channeling their ‘energies’ and ‘attracting’ positive outcomes.
Google, in recent times, has reported a peak in searches for ‘manifestation’, and workshops on manifestation and creating vision boards have since become a highlight in the wellness market.
This trend even prompted the Cambridge Dictionary to declare ‘manifest’ as the word of the year 2024 – “to use methods such as visualisation and affirmation to help you imagine achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen”.
The concept of manifestation largely gained prominence from the 2006 book and film ‘The Secret’ by Rhonda Byrne. At its core, the ‘law of attraction’ suggests that if you ask the universe for something and truly believe in it, you will receive it.
“Manifestation is about setting clear intentions for your life,” says life coach Dhanya Rajagopal. “Many people lack clear goals or a vision for what they want, which can make the journey feel meaningless. It’s about becoming what you think, training your mind, and cultivating the discipline and action that keeps you focused on your goals.”
To bring your vision to life, the concept of a vision board comes into play. “Along with words of affirmation, visualising your goal is key. A vision board helps turn that vision into a tangible representation,” adds Dhanya.
A vision board is a collage of images and words that represent the goals you want to achieve. For example, if your goal is to travel, you could include pictures of your dream destinations and images of aeroplanes, etc.
There is no single ‘correct way’ to create a vision board. Some people focus on a single goal, while others prefer to capture the bigger picture of what they want for the year or their future.
“Take time for self-reflection and understand what’s truly important to you. Your goals should be clear, not vague. Instead of just saying, ‘I want to make money’ or ‘I want to grow in my career,’ have a specific vision of how you want those things to look,” says Dhanya.
“When you manifest, frame it in the present tense as if you already have it. Self-doubt can be a major obstacle, so it’s important to truly believe in the process. As time goes on, your vision board can evolve. It doesn’t need to be perfect, and it’s okay to update it as your goals change.”
Once your board is ready, place it somewhere you’ll see it often — whether on your office desk, your wardrobe, or even as your phone wallpaper. While not everyone believes in the power of manifestation, there seems to be a general agreement that regularly reminding ourselves of our goals can help keep us focused and motivated to bring them to life.
Reclaim glory
As it prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, Maharaja’s College, once a thriving hub of political and intellectual discourse, finds itself mired in controversies, losing favour among the public and leaving its alumni disheartened by its decline. A bulk of the problem stems from the divisive politics that dominate not just the campus but also the college staff rooms. Justice K Sukumaran, an alumnus, says, “Activities should be planned and implemented to engage the students holistically.” Another alumnus, Venu Rajamony, the former ambassador to the Netherlands, concurs. Elaborating further, he adds, “The college authorities need to be receptive to inputs from the alumni.”
Fight the menace
One of the city’s most pressing issues is the rising drug menace. The data released by the Excise Department reveals that over 900 narcotics cases have been registered in the district in just one year. This is 200 more than the previous year. The number of arrests also has reached a new peak — 928. Experts urge for proactive measures to curb the menace. “There should be more sports and other activities to engage the youth. Also, more awareness campaigns,” says social activist Renjith Thampi.
Bus basics
Opened in 1968, the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station has remained largely unchanged for over five decades even as the city flourished around it. For this, the building has been mockingly dubbed a ‘heritage’ building. Now, as its condition worsens, with flooding during the rains and seepage from nearby drains becoming a regular problem, the public outcry is equally matched by political pressure for its redevelopment. But former mayor K J Sohan says that a new building alone would not suffice. “Services must improve, connecting more residential areas and optimising routes based on studies like those by RITES. The station should be an efficient transport hub,” he says.
Green sheen
With each passing year, temperatures in Kochi continue to climb, regardless of the season. Expanding the city’s green cover is a vital solution. While initiatives like Pachathuruthu, which aims to transform waste-dumping sites into green spaces are indeed very welcome, broader strategies are needed, experts say. “We need a decade-long plan to establish green spaces with native plants resilient to heat and storms,” says Aswathi Jerome, founder of Trees of Kochi. Environmentalist Manoj Kumar I B suggests partnering with nature groups that have the resources but lack space. He proposes ‘fleet farming’ to turn vacant lands into orchards or planting fruit trees along roads instead of concrete walkways.
Clean up
Making Ernakulam’s canals navigable has been a long-pending dream. The project has the potential to transform neglected waterways into spaces that benefit both the community and the economy. Experts say that to ensure the canal’s sustainability, it must include an element of utility, combining development with tourism potential. “This could involve creating areas with outdoor coffee shops, open-air theatres, and mid-sized waterfront hotels or eateries. The canals should be well-lit, with music performances and events to create a lively atmosphere,” suggests D Dhanuraj of the Centre for Public Policy Research.
Right road
Road repair work seems to be a perennial activity in Kochi with many agencies like the Public Works Department and the Greater Cochin Development Authority working in silos. This has often left the residents high and dry as most of the city roads are already narrow and heavily congested. “Work on a particular stretch should be undertaken by all the agencies in tandem before the final road tarring,” says P Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council. According to him, the district collector should take the initiative and form an apex body to oversee the work.
Let there be night
A enhanced nightlife is something Kochiites have been demanding for long. Limited transport options after work hours make it hard for people to get around. “A government-run shuttle service is essential,” says Deepa K R, vice president of the Prathidhwani Kochi. She also suggests extending metro hours from 11pm to 5am, even with limited services, to help late-night commuters. Deepa also highlights the lack of accessible spaces to unwind. “Many food joints and restobars are opening, but they aren’t reachable after work hours. Those finishing at 9pm have little time to relax before closing,” she says.
Vision Board for Kochi compiled with inputs from KRISHNA P S, ANU KURUVILLA & KRISHNAKUMAR K E