First day, first manifest-show

KOCHI: As 2025 ushers in new beginnings, many of us find ourselves reflecting on the year gone by. We have often set ambitious goals — hitting the gym consistently, eating healthier, saving money, travelling, and more. For some, these targets were successfully checked off; for others, promises remain unfinished.

However, the new year is no longer just about resolutions. They have evolved into visualising and affirming aspirations, plans, and goals through vision boards and manifestation.

Before dismissing it as a fad, it is worth noting that this practice has gained significant popularity across the globe, especially after the pandemic. People, apparently, have been channeling their ‘energies’ and ‘attracting’ positive outcomes.

Google, in recent times, has reported a peak in searches for ‘manifestation’, and workshops on manifestation and creating vision boards have since become a highlight in the wellness market.

This trend even prompted the Cambridge Dictionary to declare ‘manifest’ as the word of the year 2024 – “to use methods such as visualisation and affirmation to help you imagine achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen”.

The concept of manifestation largely gained prominence from the 2006 book and film ‘The Secret’ by Rhonda Byrne. At its core, the ‘law of attraction’ suggests that if you ask the universe for something and truly believe in it, you will receive it.

“Manifestation is about setting clear intentions for your life,” says life coach Dhanya Rajagopal. “Many people lack clear goals or a vision for what they want, which can make the journey feel meaningless. It’s about becoming what you think, training your mind, and cultivating the discipline and action that keeps you focused on your goals.”