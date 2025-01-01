Future in the making 2025

KOCHI: MOLLYWOOD’S NEW DAWN

The year 2024 was a mixed bag for the Malayalam film industry, with several hits but an average performance overall. However, fans are optimistic about 2025 as several big-budget projects are slated for release. One of the most anticipated films is Tovino’s Identity, scheduled to hit theatres on January 2. Other highly-awaited releases are the Mohanlal-starrers Thudarum and L2: Empuraan – the second installment of Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer.

Additionally, Jayasurya’s Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas, and Mahesh Narayanan’s next with Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban in leading roles are also expected to be released in 2025.

Also, there is Gautham Vasudev Menon’s project Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse in which Mammooty plays a private detective. Mammootty will also be featured alongside Vinayakan in an untitled film in which the former reportedly plays the antagonist. With these big releases lined up, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Mollywood.

MARITIME MOMENTUM

The Cochin Shipyard is expected to receive the first US Navy vessel for repair by April 2025. The US Navy signed a Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the Cochin Shipyard in April 2024 to conduct repair works of forward-deployed naval assets. The agreement will facilitate the repair of US naval vessels under the Military Sealift Command. The Cochin Shipyard has orders to build 65 Vessels, including 22 coastal ships for Germany, Norway, Cyprus and the Netherlands. This is expected to provide more job opportunities.

Bolstering cancer care

Promising to revolutionise cancer treatment in the state, the D384-crore Cochin Cancer Centre project is nearing completion. Scheduled to be inaugurated in February 2025, this state-of-the-art

facility will have 360 beds and advanced medical equipment worth D210 crore. The centre is being designed with future technologies in mind, including robotics surgery and photon therapy.