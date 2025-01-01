Future in the making 2025

KOCHI: MOLLYWOOD’S NEW DAWN
The year 2024 was a mixed bag for the Malayalam film industry, with several hits but an average performance overall. However, fans are optimistic about 2025 as several big-budget projects are slated for release. One of the most anticipated films is Tovino’s Identity, scheduled to hit theatres on January 2. Other highly-awaited releases are the Mohanlal-starrers Thudarum and L2: Empuraan – the second installment of Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer.
Additionally, Jayasurya’s Kathanar-The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas, and Mahesh Narayanan’s next with Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban in leading roles are also expected to be released in 2025.
Also, there is Gautham Vasudev Menon’s project Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse in which Mammooty plays a private detective. Mammootty will also be featured alongside Vinayakan in an untitled film in which the former reportedly plays the antagonist. With these big releases lined up, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Mollywood.
MARITIME MOMENTUM
The Cochin Shipyard is expected to receive the first US Navy vessel for repair by April 2025. The US Navy signed a Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the Cochin Shipyard in April 2024 to conduct repair works of forward-deployed naval assets. The agreement will facilitate the repair of US naval vessels under the Military Sealift Command. The Cochin Shipyard has orders to build 65 Vessels, including 22 coastal ships for Germany, Norway, Cyprus and the Netherlands. This is expected to provide more job opportunities.
Bolstering cancer care
Promising to revolutionise cancer treatment in the state, the D384-crore Cochin Cancer Centre project is nearing completion. Scheduled to be inaugurated in February 2025, this state-of-the-art
facility will have 360 beds and advanced medical equipment worth D210 crore. The centre is being designed with future technologies in mind, including robotics surgery and photon therapy.
WIDER ROADS AHEAD
Kerala is gearing up for a transformative upgrade to its road infrastructure. The widening of National Highway-66, connecting Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, is progressing well and at least some stretches will be ready in 2025. The development promises to revolutionise travel, making it faster, safer, and more efficient. The upgraded six-lane highway, spanning 45 metres in width, will significantly reduce commuting time, eliminating traffic blocks and long queues of vehicles.
MESSI IN GOD’S OWN COUNTRY?
Football fans in Kerala are abuzz with excitement as they eagerly await the visit of world champions Argentina and the legendary Lionel Messi in 2025. The announcement, made by State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman in November 2024, sent shockwaves of joy throughout the state. In collaboration with the Kerala Football Association, the government is bringing Messi to Kerala for two highly anticipated matches. Although the dates for the games are yet to be finalised, one thing is certain – the event will be a game-changer for football in Kerala.
POLL VAULT
The 2025 local body elections are poised to serve as a crucial bellwether for the 2026 assembly elections. The outcome will provide definitive direction to politicians and parties currently on the fence, potentially emerging as a game-changer for the three major fronts. If the Left Democratic Front (LDF) retains its seats, similar to the previous election, it will likely bolster its campaign for a third consecutive term. Conversely, a swing in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF) may deter potential defectors to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and instead energise the UDF’s efforts to regain lost ground.
Super League Kerala gets stronger
The Super League Kerala is gearing up for an even more thrilling Season 2 in 2025. Launched in September 2024, Kerala’s first-ever professional football league brought together six teams from different districts, culminating in Calicut FC’s championship win. As the excitement builds up, football enthusiasts in Kerala are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season, which promises to be even more electrifying. With the addition of two new teams and brand-new venues, the Super League Kerala Season 2 is poised to take the state’s football scene by storm.
SMART MOVE
The Kerala government’s takeover of Dubai-based TECOM’s stake in Kochi-based Smart City is poised to propel the IT sector to unprecedented heights. This strategic move will provide land-starved Infopark with the additional land it desperately needs for development, paving the way for a major expansion in 2025.
TRANSFORMING TRADE
In a significant milestone for India’s maritime sector, the commercial operation of Vizhinjam Port is slated to commence in February-March 2025. As the nation’s first deepwater container transshipment port, Vizhinjam is poised to transform the country’s port infrastructure by accommodating ultra-large ships. With a natural draft ranging from 18 to 20 metres, the port is uniquely positioned to facilitate the docking of some of the world’s largest container vessels. According to
port authorities, Vizhinjam Port is equipped to handle container vessels with a capacity of 24,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and beyond.
ARTISTIC ODYSSEY
Mark your calendars for December 2025, as the sixth edition of the prestigious Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) is set to kick off on December 12, 2025, and will run until March 31, 2026. This mega-art event will transform various venues across Kochi into vibrant showcases of creativity, featuring the works of 60 talented artists and artistic practices from India and around the world.
WINGS OF CHANGE
Two Kerala-based airlines — Alhind Air and Air Kerala — are poised to commence operations by mid-2025, catering to the growing demand in the domestic market. Alhind Air, promoted by the Kozhikode-based Alhind Group, and Air Kerala, a venture of a group of expatriate businessmen, have secured operational permits from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airlines are now awaiting the final nod, the Air Operator Certificate, from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flight services.
MALAYALI PRIDE
Lt Cdr Dilna K, a young Navy officer from Kozhikode, is set to become the first Malayali woman to circumnavigate the globe next year, when she completes her current mission: Sagar Parikrama IV expedition of the Indian Navy. She is midway into this voyage and is expected to complete it by August 2025.
GLOBAL
INVESTORS MEET
Efforts are underway to organise Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, scheduled for February 21 & 22, 2025. With the state achieving the top position in Ease of Doing Business and securing approval for the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, the event is expected to further boost investment inflows to Kerala.
Sabarimala ropeway to become reality
The ropeway service in Sabarimala, aimed at easing the pilgrimage of Ayyappa devotees, is set to become a reality. The state government is slated to begin the work on the ropeway connecting Pampa and Sannidhanam in January. According to Minister for Devaswoms V N Vasavan, the project will come to fruition before the 2026 season. Once the 2.7-km-long service is ready, people can reach Sannidhanam in less than 15 minutes. Up to 500kg can be transported in a single ropeway car.
DIGITAL INCLUSION
The Department for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has launched a project to extend 4G connectivity to all tribal hamlets by mid-2025. As many as 1,137 of the 1,284 tribal hamlets have already been provided net connectivity. As the remaining 147 hamlets are located in remote forest areas, the task is challenging. The plan is to install solar panels as it is impossible to draw power lines inside the forest. The department has established 364 community study centres in the tribal hamlets where educated youth belonging to the community will help students in their studies.
