Kochi: At last, Korumkotta island ferry users get renovated waiting area

KOCHI: The renovated waiting shed at the boat jetty in Vaduthala, which is the sole point of contact for ferries transporting passengers to and from Korumkotta, has come as a saving grace for the 89 families on the remote island. Built in 2000, the waiting shed was poorly maintained, and ended as a parking area for vehicles.

“There have been many requests made to renovate the facility. We held discussions with Cheranallur panchayat and decided to allocate `6 lakh from the corporation’s plan fund to renovate the waiting area. With a new waiting area and other facilities, we have made it a better and more comfortable space. Renovation work on the approach road has also started,” said Henry Austin, councillor of Vaduthala East. The facility was opened to the public recently.

“There are 89 families on the island. All of them depend on the ferry service, which is their only mode of transportation, operated by Cheranallur panchayat. However, for the past several years, they lacked a place to sit and relax while waiting for the next ferry to their island. The renovated facility is a great help,” said Vincy, a member of Cheranallur panchayat.

Renovation of the waiting shed was delayed by a proposal to build a bridge connecting the island to the mainland.

“In 2016, a proposal to build a bridge to the mainland was presented in the legislative assembly. However, technical studies on the landing area have not been completed. Moreover, differing opinions among residents have delayed discussions,” Henry said.