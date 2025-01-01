Manali trip, fitness, jackpot

KOCHI: People toiling far away from galas share what they wish to see in 2025
K F Joseph, lottery agent
I have been working as a lottery agent for the past 40 years. But I have often wondered why none of the lotteries hit jackpot. So my wish for this new year is to witness the bumper success of a lottery ticket I have sell.
Arati M S, nurse
I’ve just started a new chapter in my career. I hope this year continues to be filled with blessings. A dream I hold close to my heart is a trip to Manali. Here’s hoping this year brings that dream to reality.
Lakshmi, cobbler
May all beings experience happiness and prosperity, that is my wish. Personally, I hope to get out of my financial burdens and repay my debts. Additionally, I would like to visit my home in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, this year and spend quality time with my children during the Pongal festival.
V Rasheed, tea shop owner
I just want to have a peaceful life. I wish at least in this New Year, I could visit the Gulf where I had worked earlier. Also, I believe our country has numerous rules, but the enforcement is lax. I hope it improves in the coming years.
T S Omana, sanitation worker
I have been working for 17 years in this same job. Now, I want to relax and rest. Like anyone else, I also want an easy life at this age. However, that is not a choice I have. So I will work hard as I am healthy. But maybe wishing isn’t the answer for people like us.
Naseeha K, anganavadi teacher
Next year, I hope to see equality in the syllabus, with the same curriculum for both CBSE and state syllabus students. I also want to see scholarships for people from backward communities. Smart classrooms should be introduced in all schools to enhance learning. Additionally, teachers up to class 11th deserve a salary increase for their hard work and dedication.
Raphel Lijo, autorickshaw driver
I’d like to make some positive changes this year. I want to prioritise personal care and exercise regularly. I wish for a better life. Also, as a rickshaw driver working at the Kaloor bus stand, I’m dealing with constant heavy traffic. This is making it difficult to drive effectively. I hope the traffic issues of Kochi get a solution in the next year.
Muruppala Krishna, construction worker
I have been a construction worker for the past 18 years. I am originally from Andhra Pradesh. I receive weekly payments, which I save and send back home regularly. I avoid distractions like drinking alcohol and stick to my routine. I plan to continue living this way. Just because it’s a new year, I don’t feel the need for any changes.
Givin Antony, delivery executive
I am a person who desires a happy life. To achieve this, I need to work hard as a delivery partner to earn more money. I hope this will lead me to a better life. However, we as individuals have limited influence on society, and our wishes alone cannot bring about significant change.