Manali trip, fitness, jackpot

KOCHI: People toiling far away from galas share what they wish to see in 2025

K F Joseph, lottery agent

I have been working as a lottery agent for the past 40 years. But I have often wondered why none of the lotteries hit jackpot. So my wish for this new year is to witness the bumper success of a lottery ticket I have sell.

Arati M S, nurse

I’ve just started a new chapter in my career. I hope this year continues to be filled with blessings. A dream I hold close to my heart is a trip to Manali. Here’s hoping this year brings that dream to reality.

Lakshmi, cobbler

May all beings experience happiness and prosperity, that is my wish. Personally, I hope to get out of my financial burdens and repay my debts. Additionally, I would like to visit my home in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, this year and spend quality time with my children during the Pongal festival.

V Rasheed, tea shop owner

I just want to have a peaceful life. I wish at least in this New Year, I could visit the Gulf where I had worked earlier. Also, I believe our country has numerous rules, but the enforcement is lax. I hope it improves in the coming years.

T S Omana, sanitation worker

I have been working for 17 years in this same job. Now, I want to relax and rest. Like anyone else, I also want an easy life at this age. However, that is not a choice I have. So I will work hard as I am healthy. But maybe wishing isn’t the answer for people like us.