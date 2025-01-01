NCC slams student outfit for violence in Kochi

KOCHI: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has come out strongly against the mob violence unleashed by student outfit leaders at the Thrikkakara KMM College campsite on December 23. The NCC, along with the Army, has decided to pursue the case vigorously to ensure stringent judicial action against the perpetrators.

Taking strong exception to the creation of hype and the exploitation of the same by the student political group with a vested interest, Officiating Additional Director General NCC Brig A Ragesh said in a statement, “The issue was misinterpreted as a case of food poisoning which was later found to be untrue by the state medical authorities as well as the investigation ordered by the Army.”

The spread of the news on local media-generated panic among the parents of the cadets and the locals who gathered around the camp premises alongside the media and certain student political groups, leading to the formation of a mob. Despite all efforts by the camp commandant and the staff, the mob broke open the gates and made an unauthorised entry inside the camp premises, manhandling the camp commandant and the staff, the NCC said.

“The student political leaders also made derogatory comments and hurled verbal abuse on the girl cadets,” Brig Ragesh said. According to him, the investigation report on the incident has been submitted to the state government for approval, after which it will be declassified.

Giving strength to the NCC claims is a video that shows girl cadets pinpointing the leader who made derogatory comments.

Refuting the accusation raised by the NCC, SFI state president P M Arsho said, “No violence was unleashed by SFI activists. These allegations are being raised to divert the attention from the seriousness of the incident.”