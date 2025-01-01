Sacred Heart College stars shine in state handball championship

KOCHI: The 52nd State Handball Championship, organized by the Kerala Handball Association, concluded with the Malappuram and Ernakulam district teams emerging victorious in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively.

Ernakulam and Palakkad claimed the runners-up positions in the boys’ category, while Kozhikode and Thrissur secured second and third places in the girls’ category.

Talking about the victories, Antony Mathai, coach of the Ernakulam teams, told TNIE, “It is very heartening to see our players stepping up their game on the big stage. We had trained hard for this, and our efforts have been deservedly rewarded.”

Antony, who teaches handball at Sacred Heart (SH) College in Thevara, Kochi, had more reasons to rejoice. It is his students who formed the backbone of most teams that finished on the podium at the tournament.