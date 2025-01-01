Kochi

Trial run of metro feeder service to Cusat begins in Kochi

The bus will return to Kalamassery town via the same route, with three trips each in the morning and evening. The trial run was welcomed by Cusat teachers and staff, and regular service starts next week.
Cusat teachers and staff welcome the Kochi Metro feeder service on the campus
Express News Service
KOCHI: A feeder bus service trial run to the Cusat campus has begun as part of the popularisation of Kochi Metro.

The trial run comes ahead of the planned bus service to the campus. The service will start from Kalamassery Town Metro Station, and reach the administrative office through Toshiba Junction, Cusat School of Engineering main campus, and Amenity Centre.

The bus will return to Kalamassery town via the same route. Three trips each in the morning and evening are planned. The trial run was welcomed by the Cusat teachers and staff. Regular service will commence next week.

