Aswathy Gigi takes charge as Kochi DCP

KOCHI: Former Palakkad assistant superintendent of police Aswathy Gigi assumed office as the new deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Kochi as K S Sudarsan completed his stint on Wednesday.

As Sudarsan moves on to take up the role of superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Rural district, Kochi will remember him as an unsung hero for his numerous contributions to law enforcement - from geo-tagging criminals to tackling drug gangs. His widely praised initiative, ‘Operation Unarvu,’ raised awareness about drug use and played a key role in curbing the activities of criminals.

“I personally believe that during my one year and two months in office, law and order in the city improved drastically due to the efforts of individuals and systemic initiatives. The media and other sections of society also played a significant role in helping us implement these positive changes. Being from Thrissur, Kochi will always hold a special place in my heart,” Sudarsan said.

He pointed to the substantial decline in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases and criminal activities as one of his proudest achievements.

Sudarsan stressed that the key now is to continue updating and strengthening existing systems, including geo-tagging, to monitor the activities of criminals.