Board games, anyone?

KOCHI: After a long hiatus, Cochin Board Gamers, one of the oldest board game clubs in Kochi, is back to hosting sessions again. Their next meetup will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm at Cafe Coffee Day in Kaloor on Saturday.

The session’s featured games are Tiny Epic Galaxies, where each player controls a galactic empire; indie game designer Andy Desa’s Panchayat; the popular asymmetric strategy wargame Root and several other gateway games.

Cochin Board Gamers started weekly sessions way back in 2016, then under Bobby Cresman, an avid board gamer from the US who moved here for work. Soon, it became a full-fledged community that met for more than just Monopoly until the Covid pandemic put breaks on the meetups.

The club’s organisers have informed that the meetups will be held more frequently hereon with bigger and more complex games featuring in subsequent weeks. Those interested in attending are requested to RSVP at kochiboardgamers@gmail.com so that arrangements can be made.