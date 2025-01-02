Colourful goals for the new year

KOCHI: The first month of every new year is like that fresh pack of Complan or Boost that promises everything you ever need - memory, health, clinically proven stamina, and ample vigour.

Resolutions are formulated well in advance, perhaps by mid-December, along with New Year’s Eve plans. Armed with a fierce resolve to make it all happen, Indian households have always birthed a million warriors on the first of January every year.

Despite the weariness of the midnight celebration to welcome the dawn of a brand new year, these newly emerging champions set forth by mid-day, in the quest to conquer the list of recently prepared pledges. Every gym in every bylane registers full attendance. Music classes reverberate with the enthusiasm of voices that have taken the step to try formal training. Old track pants and sneakers are fished out to head for Zumba classes and jogging/walking paths. The country has never been busier than when the new year arrives annually.

But alas, most resolutions have a way of fizzling out, much like the New Year’s Eve party fireworks. The numbers trickling into fitness centres and dance classes slowly reduce until those who eventually remain are the ones who genuinely signed up without any fancy list of resolutions. They stay on, well after the year isn’t sparkling anymore.

And what of art? Do art classes too see record enrollments at the beginning of every year? The answer sadly is an emphatic No.