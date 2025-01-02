It’s divine, period

KOCHI: The Chengannur Mahadeva temple is home to a unique festival called Thriputharattu, a festival that celebrates the menstruation of Goddess Parvati, in honour of feminine energy. On learning about this unique festival, Gujarat-based Malayali scholar and dance exponent Ayswaria Wariar delved into its history.

Inspired by the stories that emerged during research, Ayswaria created a mohiniyattam dance-drama titled ‘Devi: The Goddess Within and Beyond’. Recently showcased at the Soorya Festival, the production delicately brings menstruation - an essential and powerful aspect of womanhood - into the spotlight.

“Chengannur Mahadeva Temple is probably one of the only two temples that celebrate the menstruation of the Goddess. The other is the Kamakhya Temple in Assam,” notes Ayswaria, who hails from Kozhikode.

“I researched the history, visited the temple, and spoke with many experts. I learnt that the festival begins when priests notice signs of menstruation on the goddess’s enapudava (vesture). The vestments are then taken to the senior women of the Thazhamon Madom, who confirm the occurrence.

“Once confirmed, the sanctum sanctorum of the Goddess is closed, and she is ceremonially moved to a special area in the temple known as the thriputhu (period) room. For the next four days, the goddess is attended to by women helpers, and special pujas are conducted. On the final day, the Goddess’s idol is taken to the Mithrapuzha Kadavu along the Pampa River for aaraattu (holy bath) with celebrations.”