Most anticipated books of 2025

KOCHI: Often, the bestsellers of the year are unexpected surprises. However, the most anticipated ones are often by bestselling authors or sequels to already successful books. Some expected bestsellers of 2025 include Sunrise on the Reaping, the fifth book in The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins; Onyx Storm, the third book in the Empyrean fantasy series by Rebecca Yarros; and the twentieth book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney.
The Hunger Games series, which has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, remains a significant influence on young adult literature and popular culture. Rebecca Yarros, who drew on her experiences with chronic illness and life in a military family to write the bestselling Fourth Wing, has crafted a fantasy series so popular that bookstores are planning midnight release parties for Onyx Storm. This excitement reminds booksellers of the frenzy surrounding Twilight and Harry Potter. Additionally, the Empyrean series is set to be adapted into a television series by Amazon.
Meanwhile, Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series will bring Greg Heffley, the hilariously clueless protagonist, back for another adventure. Personally, I’m looking forward to reading this new instalment with my son. The charm of Kinney’s books lies in their relatable portrayal of a regular kid navigating everyday problems.
Celebrity memoirs also tend to enjoy strong initial runs. Bill Gates’s new memoir, Source Code, to be released in February, will recount his early years, including his decision to leave college and start Microsoft with Paul Allen. Another highly anticipated release is Ron Chernow’s biography of Mark Twain, adding to his collection of bestselling historical biographies.
On a personal note, I am eagerly awaiting Arun Shourie’s The New Icon. In this work, Shourie explores Savarkar’s writings, speeches, and archival records, offering surprising insights into his legacy.
For bibliophiles, Before Paper: Unlocking the World’s Earliest Writings by Nick Basbanes promises to be a must-read. Book collectors should also take note of Arion Press’s sold-out edition of The Epic of Gilgamesh, featuring wood carvings by the legendary Barry Moser.
Additionally, Rebecca Romney’s Jane Austen’s Bookshelf offers a fascinating look at the women writers who inspired Austen, such as Ann Radcliffe, Elizabeth Inchbald, and Frances Burney, while exploring why these influential voices have largely vanished from contemporary shelves.
Big names like John Grisham and Ken Follett, both with yet-to-be-announced titles, are also generating anticipation. Grisham, known for his legal thrillers, has 37 consecutive number-one fiction bestsellers, while Follett’s thrillers and historical novels have sold nearly 200 million copies across 44 books. Both will undoubtedly be major events in the publishing world.
In fiction, The Courtesan, Her Lover and I by Tarana Husain Khan intertwines the lives of two women writers: a 19th-century courtesan overshadowed by her famous lover, and a modern-day woman grappling with her own creative and personal struggles. Through letters and lost verses, Rukmini uncovers the forgotten life of poet Munni Bai Hijab, paralleling her own battles with a stifling marriage, fraught relationships, and the search for artistic recognition. Set against the rich backdrop of pre-Independence and modern India, Khan’s novel is a vivid exploration of love, identity, and the timeless fight for women’s voices to be heard.
Lastly, on a personal note, I am looking forward to the paperback edition of Shelf Aware (with a striking new cover) in January 2025 and the third volume of my graphic series, GRIT, arriving in November 2025!