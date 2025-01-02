Most anticipated books of 2025

KOCHI: Often, the bestsellers of the year are unexpected surprises. However, the most anticipated ones are often by bestselling authors or sequels to already successful books. Some expected bestsellers of 2025 include Sunrise on the Reaping, the fifth book in The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins; Onyx Storm, the third book in the Empyrean fantasy series by Rebecca Yarros; and the twentieth book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney.

The Hunger Games series, which has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, remains a significant influence on young adult literature and popular culture. Rebecca Yarros, who drew on her experiences with chronic illness and life in a military family to write the bestselling Fourth Wing, has crafted a fantasy series so popular that bookstores are planning midnight release parties for Onyx Storm. This excitement reminds booksellers of the frenzy surrounding Twilight and Harry Potter. Additionally, the Empyrean series is set to be adapted into a television series by Amazon.

Meanwhile, Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series will bring Greg Heffley, the hilariously clueless protagonist, back for another adventure. Personally, I’m looking forward to reading this new instalment with my son. The charm of Kinney’s books lies in their relatable portrayal of a regular kid navigating everyday problems.

Celebrity memoirs also tend to enjoy strong initial runs. Bill Gates’s new memoir, Source Code, to be released in February, will recount his early years, including his decision to leave college and start Microsoft with Paul Allen. Another highly anticipated release is Ron Chernow’s biography of Mark Twain, adding to his collection of bestselling historical biographies.