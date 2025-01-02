New Year's Eve shocker! Youths die in accident in Kochi

KOCHI: A day that should have been welcoming the New Year turned out to be one of mourning for the students and faculty of St Albert’s College, Ernakulam. The first morning of 2025 brought the sad news of the death of two bright students - Aromal S and Narendra Nadh N S, both 22 - in a road accident the previous night.

Aromal was a BVoc Journalism student and Narendra Nadh was a BVoc Fish Post Harvest Management student.

The police said the accident occurred at Goshree Bridge around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, when the motorbike, on which the students were travelling towards Vypeen from Ernakulam, collided with an autorickshaw.

The college auditorium, that had reverberated with their laughter in the company of classmates, was on Wednesday shrouded in anguished cries of disbelief.

Their collegemates rushed to the campus to say final goodbyes as the mortal remains of Aromal, a third-year BVoc Journalism student, and Narendra Nadh, a third-year BVoc Fish Post Harvest Management student, were kept for public homage.