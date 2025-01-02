Non-resident Keralite loses Rs 4.5 crore to bogus share trading app

KOCHI: A non-resident Keralite (NRK) belonging to Perumbavoor has lost Rs 4.5 crore to fraudsters operating a fake online share trading app. The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police on Wednesday launched a probe into the fraud based on the complaint lodged by the NRK, who is currently abroad.

The victim was approached by a person who introduced him to an attractive share trading app in Dubai, said a cop. The victim was offered high profit on investment. Later, he was contacted by others through WhatsApp and was asked to download a bogus trading app on his computer.

Falling into the trap, the victim started investing by transferring small amounts to various bank accounts of the accused person. Initially, he received a large amount as profit. Thus, the victim started making further investments, said the cop.

On November 11, the victim failed in his attempt to retrieve money from the platform. As the app operators did not respond to his efforts to contact them, he approached the police.