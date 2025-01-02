Trip Tease 2025: Future of travel for Malayalis in the New Year

KOCHI: As we step into the New Year, changes emerge on the horizon. Be it lifestyle, food habits, or education, the core ideas driving these segments are evolving.

Travel, too, is not just about visiting popular destinations anymore. Today’s travellers seek immersive experiences – from chasing the ethereal glow of the Northern Lights to exploring wilderness and embracing local cultures.

Concepts such as noctourism - exploring the wonders of the night and starry skies - are expected to gain prominence this year. Other trends include coolcation (cold-weather destinations), slowcation (connecting with nature and local cultures), and wellness tourism.

Among Malayalis, these shifts are particularly noticeable, with unexplored destinations emerging as new favourites. According to Paulose K Mathew of Coraz Travel and Trade Links, Keralites are keen to experience new countries and cuisines to unique cultures and sceneries.

“For many, one foreign trip a year has become a must. Subsequently, domestic tourism also happens without great plans or fuss,” he says.

Affordability and ease of travel remain crucial factors. Paulose highlights Vietnam, Thailand’s islands like Krabi and Phuket, Malaysia, and the Maldives as top destinations, thanks to easy visa policies. Other destinations include Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia. “South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, and Mauritius are sought-after, thanks to travel vlogs,” says Geethu Mohandas, founder of Let’s Go For A Camp. “Social media reels are a huge influencing factor.”

Backpacking and nocturnal tourism are also gaining popularity. “Backpacking across Vietnam is common these days. Vietnam is likely to peak this year because of its affordability,” says Geethu.

Simply put, Malayalis now have an array of options to satisfy their wanderlust.