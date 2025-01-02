Trip Tease 2025: Future of travel for Malayalis in the New Year

KOCHI: As we step into the New Year, changes emerge on the horizon. Be it lifestyle, food habits, or education, the core ideas driving these segments are evolving.
Travel, too, is not just about visiting popular destinations anymore. Today’s travellers seek immersive experiences – from chasing the ethereal glow of the Northern Lights to exploring wilderness and embracing local cultures.
Concepts such as noctourism - exploring the wonders of the night and starry skies - are expected to gain prominence this year. Other trends include coolcation (cold-weather destinations), slowcation (connecting with nature and local cultures), and wellness tourism.
Among Malayalis, these shifts are particularly noticeable, with unexplored destinations emerging as new favourites. According to Paulose K Mathew of Coraz Travel and Trade Links, Keralites are keen to experience new countries and cuisines to unique cultures and sceneries.
“For many, one foreign trip a year has become a must. Subsequently, domestic tourism also happens without great plans or fuss,” he says.
Affordability and ease of travel remain crucial factors. Paulose highlights Vietnam, Thailand’s islands like Krabi and Phuket, Malaysia, and the Maldives as top destinations, thanks to easy visa policies. Other destinations include Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia. “South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, and Mauritius are sought-after, thanks to travel vlogs,” says Geethu Mohandas, founder of Let’s Go For A Camp. “Social media reels are a huge influencing factor.”
Backpacking and nocturnal tourism are also gaining popularity. “Backpacking across Vietnam is common these days. Vietnam is likely to peak this year because of its affordability,” says Geethu.
Simply put, Malayalis now have an array of options to satisfy their wanderlust.
Tokyo drift
For Malayalis, Japan has become an increasingly attractive destination in recent years, with enquiries already pouring in for 2025. The bustling streets of Tokyo, the Shibuya crossing, the tranquillity of Kyoto, Mount Fuji, and the imaginative worlds of anime and manga are all part of the country’s allure. However, what particularly captivates travellers from Kerala is the cherry blossom season in April.
According to tour operators, the exclusive Cherry Blossom Package remains a top choice. “Though that time is the busiest, people prefer to soak in the beauty of the moment, walking under the cherry blossoms with their loved ones. Along with the cultural connection to Japan, people celebrate nature’s fleeting moments,” says Roshan George Jacob, head of outbound tours at Kerala Travels Interserve. Roshan also highlights that Japan, once considered one of the most expensive destinations, is now more affordable. “That doesn’t mean it is super cheap, but the drop in the value of the yen has been favourable for some,” he notes.
Midnight magic
Travel trend projections for 2025 show a growing emphasis on meaningful experiences over conventional holidays. In line with this, Malayalis have begun exploring Scandinavia, which includes Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The region offers scenic drives through lush greenery, serene lakes, and majestic fjords - long, narrow inlets of water flanked by steep cliffs. Its stunning waterfalls and breathtaking landscapes have made it a popular destination.
“When compared with other parts of Europe, Scandinavia is less crowded, and unwinding in tranquil spots appeals to many. This region tends to attract travellers who have already visited Europe once. First-time visitors to Europe often don’t choose Scandinavia,” says Roshan.
Among the region’s highlights, the Northern Lights (aurora borealis) in Norway have become a major draw, with noctourism trending. “The Northern Lights are considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with the best viewing season running from late November to February. It’s mostly youngsters who come forward to witness this celestial marvel,” Roshan notes.
Wild, wild zest
African destinations have been drawing a lot of Malayali travellers in recent years, thanks to the boost given by travel vloggers. Among them, Masai Mara in southwestern Kenya, known for its stunning wildlife reserves, has emerged as a sought-after destination for Malayalis.
“The main attraction is the ‘Great Migration’, which occurs annually between July and October. During this period, wildlife travels to the Mara in search of grazing grounds. While this experience was previously popular among young safari enthusiasts, Malayalis above the age of 50 and those in their post-retirement phase are now increasingly drawn to destinations that combine nature and adventure,” says Bastin Joseph, managing director of Fortune Tours.
Kenya, once not very prominent in travel lists of Malayali families, has gained popularity in recent years, with the trend expected to continue. “In addition to the migration, Masai Mara is also home to the ‘Big Five’ — lions, leopards, elephants, buffalo, and rhinoceros — making it a top destination,” Bastin adds.
Lo, Laos!
Since late 2023, Vietnam has been a sought-after destination for Malayalis, thanks to direct flights from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Now, attention is gradually shifting to neighbouring Laos, a relatively less-explored and less-crowded gem. “We are already getting a lot of enquiries about Laos. Over the year, this will be one of the hot destinations,” says travel consultant Geethu Mohandas. Although there are no direct flights to Laos, many are willing to take connecting flights via Vietnam or Thailand to explore this serene beauty.
Laos, the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia, offers a treasure trove of natural and cultural experiences. Its capital, Vientiane, which borders Thailand, is often referred to as the largest village in Asia. The city is renowned for its serene Buddhist monasteries and shrines. Other attractions include the Kuang Si and Tad Sae waterfalls, the ruins of Vat Phou, and the limestone caves scattered across the country. Tropical forests, magical waterfalls, orange sunsets over the Mekong River, flourishing paddy fields, French colonial architecture, and a rich history reflected in its temples and palaces make Laos a must-visit. The best time to explore this peaceful nation is between November and April.
Incredible India
The choices are diverse, spanning the length and breadth of India. Ladakh, a long-time favourite among Keralites, remains popular. However, Sujith Vaidyan, who runs the travel agency Bon Voyage, notes that Kashmir has now emerged as a major draw. “It’s no longer a conflict zone, and people seek to experience the natural beauty that they had only marvelled at on TV earlier,” he adds.
Gujarat is another preferred destination, celebrated for its cultural richness, the Statue of Unity, and historic pilgrimage spots such as Dwarka and Somnath. The Gir Forest tours, featuring Asiatic lions, and Rann of Kutch packages are also becoming increasingly popular.The northeast, long regarded as an exotic locale, is witnessing a surge in interest from south Indian travellers.
Among the Seven Sisters, Nagaland is trending for its stunning landscapes, culturally vibrant festivals, and delectable cuisine. Spiritual tourism, particularly to the Himalayas and the northern states, is in as well. The Char Dham Yatra, Rishikesh-Varanasi tours, and Vrindavan packages saw a significant rise in demand in 2024, a trend expected to continue in 2025.
Ayodhya, too, is also gaining popularity with several tour operators in Kerala offering family packages. The Maha Kumbh Mela at the Sangam in Prayagraj this January is expected to draw a large number of travellers from Kerala, according to Vivekananda Travels in Kochi.
Down south, the Andamans has emerged as a must-visit destination, with its spellbinding natural beauty and links to the Indian freedom struggle. Lakshadweep, too, is poised to gain more popularity over the year, thanks to the new tourism policy and infrastructure projects underway.
Compiled by: Krishna P S, Mahima Anna Jacob & Aparna Nair