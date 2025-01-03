D-DAD centre rehabilitates 80 children from smartphone addiction in Kochi

KOCHI: In the past two years, the Digital De-addiction Centre (D-DAD) in Kochi has rehabilitated 80 students from smartphone addiction. D-DAD centre is an initiative of the social policing division of the Kerala Police operating in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

As per Kochi City police data, 210 students in Kochi were diagnosed with digital addiction after they underwent a smartphone addiction test conducted by D-DAD.

“Of them, 80 children could completely overcome their addiction to smartphones. The rest of them are undergoing various counselling programmes and have been included in various extracurricular activities. Some of these students spent a majority of their time using smartphones. With their parents’ cooperation, students can easily overcome their addiction.

Through counselling, we look to engage children in extracurricular activities like sports and arts so that the time they spend in front of smartphones can be reduced,” a police officer said.

As many as 20 children have died by suicide in the past three years due to addiction to digital content in Kerala. Apart from this, digital addiction is leading several children to other criminal offences, including drug peddling and cyber crimes.

Police launched the D-DAD programme in January 2023, considering the increasing number of digital addiction cases among children.

The police are also running a helpline named ‘Chiri’ that provides tele-counselling to children addicted to smartphones and their parents.

Since its inception, around 144 students have been given counselling. The police have also carried out 42 awareness programmes as part of the initiative. During the State Sports Meet held at Maharaja’s College ground in Kochi, the police set up a pavilion and held awareness programmes on digital addiction among children. Around 1,250 children and parents attended the programme.

Currently, D-DAD is operating at the office of Mattanchery assistant commissioner of police. Due to the rise in the number of smartphone addiction cases in Kochi city, the police recently started a second centre at the building near Ernakulam Central police station. The centre operates twice a week.

“We provide the service of psychologists at both centres. The entire de-addiction programme for those under the age of 18 is free of cost. We also guide children and their parents on the safe use of the Internet. The role of parents is key to the success of the programme,” the officer said.

To book the service of D-DAD, contact: 9497975400.