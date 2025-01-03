Fake dentist who treated patients for 27 years in Fort Kochi arrested

KOCHI: Police on Thursday registered a case against a man who had been practising as a dental doctor using a fake MDS degree. He had been running a dental clinic in Fort Kochi for the past many years.

Ernakulam South police registered a case for cheating and forgery against the dental doctor who had been treating patients for the past 27 years. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Jos Sebastian, a businessman based in Kochi. According to Jos, he consulted the accused doctor for treating dental issues.

However, after taking medicine prescribed by the accused doctor, his condition worsened. Based on the complaint filed before Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police, a preliminary probe was conducted.

“It was revealed that the doctor had a fake MDS degree. We are verifying his BDS degree with the college. We have written to the college where the doctor completed BDS as part of the probe.

If the BDS degree also turns out to be fake, we will include more offences against the accused person,” a police officer said.

Police found that the accused was also attending to patients from abroad after running a campaign on social media platforms.