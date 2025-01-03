Master sculptor: Kottayam man who is a potter and storyteller

KOCHI: In the quiet corners of Kottayam, amidst the hum of rain and the gentle rustle of trees, a small cowshed once came alive with the clinking of clay and the murmur of a man shaping his dreams. That man was Alex Chandy — a sculptor, potter, and storyteller who carved his own school of thought, unbound by conventional norms or the rigid structures of academia.

Alex’s journey into art began humbly, not with chisels or brushes but with a heart tuned to creativity. “During my school days, I had an affinity for all art forms,” he recalls.

“I was always the one taking home certificates from art competitions.” Yet, like many artists, the practicalities of life pulled him in a different direction. Specialising in visual communication, Alex navigated through jobs that paid the bills but left his soul yearning for something more.

After college, he found himself volunteering with an NGO in Delhi, collaborating with like-minded individuals from prestigious institutions like NID and NIT. Together, they brought art into schools, crafting projects that transformed classrooms into vibrant spaces of learning. “This taught me a vital lesson,” Alex says.

“Find work to fuel your passion.” That philosophy became a cornerstone of his life.

But life isn’t always about art and ambition. When tragedy struck with the loss of his elder brother, Alex returned to Kerala, leaving behind his burgeoning art career. He found solace in design consultancy, working on advertising campaigns for brands like Scoobeedoo bags. Yet, the call of clay was too strong to ignore.