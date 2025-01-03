No mandatory clearance, Cochin Flower Show served stop memo

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the safety lapse controversy over a dance programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, the Kochi corporation has issued a stop memo to the organisers of the ‘41st Cochin Flower Show’ at the last minute for failing to obtain necessary clearances, even as the 10-day event was set to conclude on Thursday.

This was even as a middle-aged woman tripped and fell, fracturing her hand, inside the venue at Marine Drive around 7 pm on Wednesday. Bindu Joseph, 55, a resident of Chilavannur and an accountant at a private firm, underwent an emergency surgery at a city hospital.

The engineering wing of the corporation issued the memo on Wednesday at noon. The organisers, Ernakulam District Horticulture Society and GCDA, wrapped up the event on Thursday morning, as several visitors who came from far-off places had to return disappointed.

“A stop memo was issued on Wednesday after it came to our notice that the organisers had not obtained the necessary clearances from the PWD mechanical wing and the engineering section of the corporation. They were operating amusement rides, and set up the stalls and pavilions without obtaining the necessary permission. We decided to act even at the last minute after the violation came to our notice,” said a senior engineering wing official, while explaining why the action was taken just a day before the event concluded.

Asked whether any further action, including levying penalty, will be initiated, the official said: “The report will be put before the council which will decide on the future course of action.”

Late on Wednesday, the woman tripped and fell after she stepped on a plywood plank placed at a small stretch on the pavilion to cover dirt and mud caused by watering the plants.