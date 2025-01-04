Brown sugar, spice and everything nice

KOCHI: Who knew a humble pantry staple could steal the culinary spotlight? Brown sugar isn’t just for cookies and coffee — it’s the secret ingredient to creating dishes that are equal parts indulgent and unforgettable.
Unlike white sugar, which is all about sweetness, brown sugar brings more to the table. Its molasses-rich profile adds depth, a hint of caramel, and a complexity that elevates both sweet and savoury recipes in ways white sugar simply can’t.
From savoury glazes to refreshing drinks and even crispy appams, these recipes take brown sugar out of the shadows and give it the starring role it deserves. So, roll up your sleeves, grab that golden jar, and let’s dive into six irresistibly sweet (and savoury!) creations that’ll have you rethinking sugar forever.
Miso Glazed Salmon
By Ashwanth Anadasu
An elegant fusion of savoury and sweet, this dish balances caramelised brown sugar with the umami punch of miso. Perfect for dinner parties or a refined midweek meal.
Ingredients
Salmon fillets
Brown sugar: 2 tablespoons
White miso paste: 1 tablespoon
Dijon mustard: 1 teaspoon
Soy sauce: a splash
Lemon juice
Olive oil
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).
In a bowl, mix brown sugar, miso paste, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and a squeeze of lemon juice into a smooth glaze.
Brush the glaze generously over the salmon fillets.
Bake for 12-15 minutes until the salmon is caramelised on top and cooked through.
Serve with roasted asparagus or a light salad for an elegant meal.
Sweet Dosa
By Gnanasingh Arputhadas
This traditional South Indian delicacy gets a sweet twist with the addition of brown sugar.
Ingredients
Wheat flour: 1 cup
Rice flour: 1 tablespoon
Brown sugar: ½ cup
Salt: a pinch
Grated coconut (optional)
Cardamom powder (optional).
Method
Dissolve brown sugar in ¼ cup of water over medium heat, strain, and let it cool.
In a bowl, combine wheat flour, rice flour, and salt. Add grated coconut and cardamom powder, if using.
Mix the cooled syrup with the flour mixture, whisking into a thin batter. Add water if necessary.
Heat a tawa or skillet, grease lightly with oil, and pour the batter in a circular motion.
Cook until golden, flip, and cook the other side.
Serve hot for breakfast or as a snack.
Brown Sugar Halwa
By Gnanaselvi
A decadent and traditional dessert with a velvety texture and rich, nutty flavour.
Ingredients
Wheat flour: 1 cup
Brown sugar: 1 cup
Ghee: ½ cup
Cardamom powder: 2 pinches
Cashew nuts: 15
Method
Knead wheat flour into a stiff dough, soak it in 1.5 cups of water for four hours, and extract wheat milk by kneading it further in water.
Fry cashews in ghee until golden brown.
Dissolve brown sugar in ½ cup of water over medium heat and strain.
Heat the syrup in a pan until it reaches single-string consistency.
Add the wheat milk slowly, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
Cook on low heat, adding ghee in increments until the mixture thickens and pulls away from the pan.
Stir in cardamom powder and fried cashews. Cool slightly before serving.
Ice Cream Bread
By Deepti Rebala
This easy three-ingredient recipe creates a soft, dessert-like bread. Ideal for brunch or as a quick treat.
Ingredients
Melted vanilla ice cream: 2 cups
Self-raising flour: 1 ½ cups
Brown sugar: 3 tablespoons
Method
Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F).
Combine melted ice cream, brown sugar, and self-raising flour into a smooth batter.
Pour the batter into a greased loaf pan.
Bake for 35-40 minutes until golden brown.
Slice and serve warm with butter, jam, or a drizzle of honey.
Appam
By Gnanasingh Arputhadas
These crisp golden fritters, sweetened with brown sugar, are a festive favourite.
Ingredients
Rava (semolina): 1 cup
Rice flour: ¼ cup
Brown sugar: 1 cup
Grated coconut: ½ cup
Ghee: 1 tablespoon
Cardamom powder: a pinch
Oil for frying
Method
Dissolve brown sugar in ½ cup of water over medium heat, strain, and let it cool.
Soak the rava in the syrup for 15 minutes.
Blend the soaked rava and grated coconut into a smooth paste.
Mix in rice flour, cardamom powder, and ghee to form a thick batter.
Heat oil in a kadai and drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil.
Fry until golden brown, flipping as needed.
Drain excess oil and serve hot.
Basil Lemonade
By Anamika R
A refreshing drink with an unexpected herbaceous twist. Perfect for summer or as a palate cleanser at a dinner party.
Ingredients
Fresh basil, lemon juice, brown sugar, water, sparkling water.
Method
Muddle a handful of basil leaves with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar in a glass or shaker.
Add lemon juice and ½ cup of water. Stir well and strain into a glass.
Top with sparkling water and stir gently.
Serve with ice and garnish with a fresh basil leaf.
The sugar question
Brown sugar is marginally better than white sugar in terms of calorie count and nutritional value. The former has 380 calories per 100 grams, while the white one contains 385 calories. Brown sugar has higher calcium and iron counts. But the differences are nominal when measured in just a few teaspoons.
(Inputs from Sonu M Kothari)