Brown sugar, spice and everything nice

KOCHI: Who knew a humble pantry staple could steal the culinary spotlight? Brown sugar isn’t just for cookies and coffee — it’s the secret ingredient to creating dishes that are equal parts indulgent and unforgettable.

Unlike white sugar, which is all about sweetness, brown sugar brings more to the table. Its molasses-rich profile adds depth, a hint of caramel, and a complexity that elevates both sweet and savoury recipes in ways white sugar simply can’t.

From savoury glazes to refreshing drinks and even crispy appams, these recipes take brown sugar out of the shadows and give it the starring role it deserves. So, roll up your sleeves, grab that golden jar, and let’s dive into six irresistibly sweet (and savoury!) creations that’ll have you rethinking sugar forever.

Miso Glazed Salmon

By Ashwanth Anadasu

An elegant fusion of savoury and sweet, this dish balances caramelised brown sugar with the umami punch of miso. Perfect for dinner parties or a refined midweek meal.

Ingredients

Salmon fillets

Brown sugar: 2 tablespoons

White miso paste: 1 tablespoon

Dijon mustard: 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce: a splash

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Method