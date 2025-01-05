Autorickshaw driver attacks lawyer couple at district court complex

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case and launched a search for an autorickshaw driver who allegedly attacked and injured a lawyer couple at the district court complex on Friday.

K S Binoy and wife Krishna Rajendran, who live in Tripunithura and are practising law at the district court complex, had filed a complaint in the incident. The police said around 10.30am, when Binoy and Krishna were entering the court complex via the western gate in their car, an autorickshaw came from the opposite side.

When Binoy asked the autorickshaw driver to give way, he verbally abused him. When the couple questioned his rude behaviour, he attacked the duo with the keys of his vehicle.

The two suffered minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital.