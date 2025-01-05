Kaloor JLN stadium accident: GCDA suspends assistant executive engineer

KOCHI: Amid discussions on the security lapses at the mega dance event held at JLN Stadium, Kaloor, where Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas was seriously injured after falling off the stage, GCDA on Saturday suspended assistant executive engineer S S Usha who was in charge of the stadium, and decided to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

The executive committee meeting of the GCDA took the decision to suspend Usha for the lapses pending investigation. The meeting also assigned GCDA secretary Indu Vijayanath to conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.

The committee decided to take legal action against Mridanga Vision, the organisers, for the severe security lapses at the event. Additionally, future decisions on using the stadium for non-sporting purposes will be made on a case-by-case basis, with a focus on turf preservation.

These resolutions were passed during the second executive committee meeting, as the first one was disrupted owing to protests.

Youth Congress activists had stormed into the first GCDA executive meeting alleging that the negligence of officials led to the accident involving MLA Uma Thomas. The protest was led by Youth Congress district president Sijo Joseph, and the activists demanded that GCDA Chairman Chandran Pillai take responsibility for the mishap and resign from his position.