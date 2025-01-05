No ban on holding discussions while awarding marks in Kalolsavam: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that there is no ban on judges holding a discussion while awarding marks for an event in the School Kalolsavam. The court made the remarks while dismissing the plea of students, who participated in ‘Urdu Group Song’ in the Malappuram Revenue District Kalolsavam, seeking permission to participate in the State Kalolsavam.

When the petition came up for hearing, the petitioner produced photographs showing judges holding discussions and sitting together, which, according to them, is against norms.

The court said there is no mandate that the judges shall not enter into discussion while awarding marks. The petitioners could not point out any such mandate in the Kalolsavam Manual, said the court. The court further noted that the difference in marks between the team that obtained first position and the petitioner’s team is 26.

At any rate, such a difference cannot be the creation of the alleged relationship of one of the judges with the trainer of the team which obtained the first position.