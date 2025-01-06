17-year-old writer’s debut work ‘Gasoline Rainbows’ released

KOCHI: Seventeen-year-old Joan Liz Joe’s debut work, Gasoline Rainbows — a collection of short stories — was released by a distinguished panel that included Ministers P Rajeeve and M B Rajesh, MP A A Rahim, and Padma Shri-awardee Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram at a special function at Reccaa Club in Kakkanad on Sunday.

The evening’s proceedings began with a warm address by Dr Jose, who likened Joan to noted writer Shashi Tharoor for her ability to write with great flair and propensity to use words he deemed required fetching a dictionary.

Inaugurating the event, Rajeeve spoke of the advent of AI and how it is transforming every sphere, including creative realms such as writing. “It is impossible to foretell the future of writing, but we can only be certain of this: writing is important. To write, and also read, unlocks new ideas and new perspectives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajesh, who released the book, praised Joan for making such a big leap at such a young age. A close friend of the author’s parents, the minister also hailed Jianna Bridget Joe, Joan’s sister, for contributing artwork for the book.

Rahim, who served as the guest of honour, lauded Joan’s parents — Dr Daya Pascal and Dr Joe Joseph — for providing her with space and opportunity to follow her passion. “We often hear the term ‘good parenting’. Well, here’s an example. Let your child pursue their dreams,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Joan said writing this book was her way to give back to the language, a tribute to the writers who have guided her with their works.