Minister M B Rajesh blasts Kochi corporation, public for poor waste management

KOCHI: Lambasting Kochi corporation’s poor waste management and a lack of civic sense among the people, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Sunday that discarding waste in public is an uncultured habit.

“The state is coming up with several initiatives. But there should be a cultural shift and people need to change the habit of throwing waste,” he said at a function, with Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod on the dais.

What riled the minister was a bouquet wrapped in banned plastic, which was presented to him at the inauguration of the renovated P J Antony Cultural Centre in Pachalam. The minister refused to accept the bouquet.

“These flowers are wrapped in plastic that is banned. The material cannot be recycled. Such banned products should be avoided at least in events organised by local bodies. It is a fault on the corporation’s side. I can even levy fines for the act,” Rajesh said.

Citing the example of Marine Drive in Kochi, he said, “There are at least 200 waste bins within two kilometres, which means one waste bin every metre. However, I found more waste on the walkway than in the waste bins.”

He criticised the local authorities and the public for the situation. The minister also urged the Cochin Smart Mission and the corporation to ensure proper facilities for waste management.

“People of Kochi became aware of the issues in waste management after the Brahmapuram fire. Everyone was concerned. However, once the fire was doused on the 12th day, they returned to their old habit of throwing away waste and using banned plastic. More waste bins should be kept in open spaces. There should be proper monitoring. Also, the corporation should fine those who dump waste in public places,” Rajesh said.