Bring in some bursts of colour

KOCHI: If you’ve visited a plant nursery recently, chances are you’ve spotted Petunias everywhere. Colourful and vibrant, these stunning blooms are hard to resist.

But before you take the plunge and bring them home, here’s a checklist and care guide to help you decide if you’re ready to commit. If you can meet their needs, go for it — Petunias are sure to add colour to your space!

These plants are seasonal, and their flowering is limited to the winter season. You can expect blooms to last until March. While the beauty of Petunias may not be permanent, their affordable prices make them an excellent choice over cut flower bouquets.

For good growth

Sun: Bright sunlight for 4-5 hours is essential for Petunias to thrive. They bask in the full glory of the sun to produce their stunning flowers.

Water: Regular watering is key, but make sure the soil isn’t soggy — Petunias prefer moist but well-drained soil. Keep them in the nursery soil they came in.

Soil: A rich, organic matter-enriched potting mix works wonders for these plants.

Temperature: Medium to low temperatures 5-25°C suit Petunias the best.

Fertiliser: Petunias are medium feeders. Fertilise them during the sapling stage and again when the first set of flowers emerges for a bloom-filled season.