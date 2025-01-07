Growing roots of an urban home

KOCHI: I used to be like many urban people, dreaming of moving to the mountains, owning an acre of land, and growing food,” muses Anita Tikoo, a landscape architect by profession, urban gardener by passion, and home chef and blogger by delight. Her home in Delhi is a microcosm of possibilities.

“Once I started gardening, I realised an acre of land was too much. If you’re planning to avoid waste, you simply cannot process that much food,” she reflects. Her journey, deeply rooted in her modest urban garden, has been transformative — showing the potential of small spaces to cultivate big dreams.

Built in 1981 as a single-storey house, Anita’s home has evolved into a functional and aesthetic three-level space. The ground floor remains the family’s sanctuary; the first floor houses her architecture studio, and the third floor serves as a haven for gardening, community gatherings, and an extension of her blog, Mad Tea Party. The garden winds through these levels, embodying her belief in the power of green spaces in urban living.

Garden as a laboratory

Anita’s is no ordinary urban home. “My garden has been an incubator for many of my landscape concepts,” Anita admits. “Most clients prefer clipped, manicured lawns, but I’ve grown increasingly disenchanted with that aesthetic. If you keep a lawn super clipped and neat, birds won’t come. They need places to hide and nest.

In Indian aesthetics, we had van (forests), not parks. Even in old Pahari or miniature paintings, you see wild meadows, not perfectly manicured spaces.” Her approach draws on these ethos, creating landscapes that harmonise with Delhi’s arid climate.

She describes the interplay of light and shade with poetic precision. “In summer, a curtain of yellow jasmine shades the south-facing windows of our architecture studio. In winter, the plants recede, allowing sunlight to pour in.” This relationship between design and nature reduces energy consumption while enriching the home’s atmosphere.