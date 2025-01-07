Kerala State School Arts Festival: Good, but do better

KOCHI: Long, long ago, during the times when paddy fields were aplenty and feudals lorded over them, the Paniya tribes of Wayanad found themselves working relentlessly to the beats of the thudi and the peppy songs. The rhythmic moves that the songs urged in them made their work easy and swift, and highly productive. The Kambala Natti was thus a true dance of the soil.

Back home in their settlements, the Paniyas would again break out into the Vatta Kali, another dance form. They would gather around their courtyards, celebrating occasions, mourning losses or even to rejoice. This too, bore the fragrance of the soil.

Combining these two art forms, the Paniya Nritham was constituted and has been included as one of the five tribal art forms (gothra kalakal) in the State School Kalolsavam this year. The other events are Paliya Nrittam (of Paliya community in Idukki), Mangalamkali (from the Mavila tribes of Kasaragod), Irula Nrittam (of Attapadi), and Malapulayattam (Malayapulayas in Idukki).

As the renditions of these categories were staged at the various venues on-stage, discussions began brewing among those proponents and advocates of these art forms. The efficacy of the inclusion as well as the ups and downs, the debates covered all the bases.

One of them is about the selection of judges, which was said to be a task on its own. Many within the community suggest this particular area needs some focus and work. The issue peaked during lower-level kalolsavam when teams with tribal students received lower points compared to other teams, even if their performances were too distant from the original art form.

“Not all the judges are from the respective communities. There were also folk dance artists and teachers as well as people who claimed to know about the dances. A few from the communities registered their names at The Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS).