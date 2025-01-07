Long-delayed Mulanthuruthy rail overbridge set to be opened to public soon

KOCHI: A serpentine queue of vehicles, especially during peak hours, is a common sight on the Mulanthuruthy-Chengolappadam stretch. For the key route has a railway line cutting across it. While the construction of a rail overbridge (RoB) started over a decade ago, the works got much delayed due to issues like land acquisition.

Finally, the construction of the Rs 20.77-crore structure is nearing completion and is set to be thrown open to the public early next month, providing huge relief to the residents there and also the long-distance commuters travelling from Ernakulam to Kottayam and nearby regions via Chottanikkara.

“Heavy traffic congestion is a usual sight here, especially during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. A lot of pilgrims visit the Chottanikkara temple and then proceed to the hill shrine. The railway gate (level cross 12) used to be closed at short intervals since it is located on the busy Ernakulam-Kottayam section. Frequent closures for maintenance works made things worse. Hence a RoB was a much-needed facility, the work on which incurred a long delay,” said Reji A C, a local resident.

Interestingly, the railways built the central structure on its land as early as 2013. However, the work on the approach roads, extending 450 m, got prolonged and the construction started only in December 2022.

“Land acquisition was a major issue. Some landowners moved the court over disparities in compensation and the estimate had to be increased. When the process was finally completed in September 2019, the tendering process turned out to be another hurdle. The implementing agency RBDCK had to float the tenders several times as none turned up for a long time before M/s Cherian Varkey Constructions Co Pvt Ltd took up the work,” said Maryamma Benny, president of Mulanthuruthy grama panchayat.