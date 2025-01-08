Artitectural wonders

KOCHI: Malavika Madhuraj’s illustrations are open to interpretation. Her line of work, which primarily focuses on architecture, isn’t just limited to the confines of her imagination. Here, the artworks are meant to be viewed in different dimensions and call for contemplation.
“When I wield my imagination onto the canvas, it is often inspired by a specific subject or narrative. However, I create my work in a way that leaves room for endless possibilities,” says Malavika, who is an architect-artist based in New York.
“This collaboration that happens unknowingly with the viewers is what brings me true happiness. It gives me a sense of satisfaction to know that somewhere the works have sparked a sense of curiosity and inspired people to think.”
Malavika, who hails from Kochi, recently had this collab going with an exhibition of her works, including illustrations and photographs, at Prussian Blue Art Hub’s Gaya gallery in Elamkulam. It was aptly titled ‘Liminal Lines, Eternal Spaces’.
Her artworks predominantly feature buildings or spaces, which, at first glance, may seem like mere depictions of structures. However, for the 27-year-old, these facades, bricks, and towering forms hold deeper connections to concepts such as memory, identity, and transformation.
There is an undercurrent of time in every frame — some are occupied by characters and structures of a bygone era, while others point towards a future yet to take form.
The concept of a bygone era is explored in the artwork ‘Suspended Out of Place’. The illustration depicts a woman falling from a stairway, with a man playing the violin nearby. The setting and characters evoke the charm of a bygone era, while a slogan from George Orwell’s 1984 — “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” — is subtly embedded.
“Even when the woman is plummeting to death, the violinist seems to be unbothered,” Malavika explains. “One can interpret the violinist as representing society, much like in the book, where individuals are discouraged from thinking critically or feeling empathy. It can also be read as an interplay between liberation and death, and even the fragility of one’s life.”
Another work that delves into the theme of memory is Mise en Scene, featuring a quintessential New York subway scene from the 1990s. The characters and setting evoke the atmosphere and events that might have unfolded there during that time. For the artist, the interplay between past and future is particularly compelling. “I think it’s what an architect primarily does. One builds, ideates spaces that do not exist, or are no longer prominent,” she says.
This idea is further explored in Emerald of Labyrinth. Inspired by her memories of growing up in the serene landscapes of Kerala, Malavika draws upon her connection to nature. “The illustration is a reflection of my connection to my roots and the treasured moments spent outdoors,” she smiles.
When it comes to the concept of identity, Malavika’s award-winning project, ‘Fragmented Imaginary—Seeking Resilience for Rohingya’, stands out. Completed as her undergraduate thesis, the project won multiple honours, including the World Architecture Award in 2021 and First Runner-Up at the Gaudi Architecture Prize in 2020, for its innovative humanitarian design solutions.
The project aimed to create spaces that not only accommodate refugees but also help them reclaim their lost identity. “The aim was to create spaces where refugees can rebuild their identity, rather than being marginalised and forgotten,” Malavika explains.
“When they can build their own homes, it gives them a sense of ownership. It also explores how spaces hold onto what we leave behind and how we find resilience within them.” The design incorporated essential features such as a community kitchen and a vocational training centre, fostering positive contributions to society. “Using bamboo, a material familiar to the Rohingya people, the structures serve as temporary yet adaptable homes. This choice enables the displaced to maintain a sense of continuity,” she says.
In muted tones and a minimalistic approach, Malavika’s works are layered with stories, emotions, and lived experiences. “They include the spaces we walk past, dwell in, and dream of. In a way, they invite viewers to see their beauty anew,” she reflects.