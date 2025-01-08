Artitectural wonders

KOCHI: Malavika Madhuraj’s illustrations are open to interpretation. Her line of work, which primarily focuses on architecture, isn’t just limited to the confines of her imagination. Here, the artworks are meant to be viewed in different dimensions and call for contemplation.

“When I wield my imagination onto the canvas, it is often inspired by a specific subject or narrative. However, I create my work in a way that leaves room for endless possibilities,” says Malavika, who is an architect-artist based in New York.

“This collaboration that happens unknowingly with the viewers is what brings me true happiness. It gives me a sense of satisfaction to know that somewhere the works have sparked a sense of curiosity and inspired people to think.”

Malavika, who hails from Kochi, recently had this collab going with an exhibition of her works, including illustrations and photographs, at Prussian Blue Art Hub’s Gaya gallery in Elamkulam. It was aptly titled ‘Liminal Lines, Eternal Spaces’.

Her artworks predominantly feature buildings or spaces, which, at first glance, may seem like mere depictions of structures. However, for the 27-year-old, these facades, bricks, and towering forms hold deeper connections to concepts such as memory, identity, and transformation.

There is an undercurrent of time in every frame — some are occupied by characters and structures of a bygone era, while others point towards a future yet to take form.