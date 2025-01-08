Big scope for jobs in jewellery design, gemmology fields, say industry experts

KOCHI: Gone are the days when students after completing their Class XII or Plus-Two courses only focused on getting admission to engineering or medical courses. Now, students are looking more into avenues that have been hitherto unknown or not popularised. It would be a surprise that students are now taking up courses like jewellery design, ornaments manufacturing, gemmology, and management.

"Many people don't know about the huge employment possibilities in the jewellery industry," said K T M A Salam, chairman of the Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IGJ) located at Malappuram in Kerala.

"The demand and supply ratio for skilled people in the various sections of the jewellery industry is very skewed. The demand is higher than the supply. This is evident in the fact that the students who complete the courses from our institute get snatched up by the big names in the industry," he said.