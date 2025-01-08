MLA’s accident: Proprietor of event management firm held

KOCHI: The police have arrested the proprietor of the event management firm that was roped in by the main organiser of the December 29 dance programme in Kochi, in which MLA Uma Thomas suffered serious injuries, over safety lapses.

The arrested person is Jineesh P S, 45, a native of Poothole in Thrissur and the proprietor of Oscar Events, which had been engaged by Mridanga Vision, the main organiser, for the conduct of the Guinness World Record dance event at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

He is the third accused in the case registered by the police in connection with the MLA’s accident.

Jineesh had moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail and was ordered to surrender before the police. However, he did not turn up as he had been hospitalised.

“Our team was closely monitoring Jineesh’s health condition. We arrested him after he was discharged on Tuesday. The other accused persons – Nigosh Kumar, Shameer A, Krishnakumar and Benny – have already been arrested,” said a police officer.

“We are checking the bank accounts to which participants of the dance event deposited money. The role of GCDA and Kochi corporation officials will be examined in the probe. We have collected several documents as of now,” said Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.