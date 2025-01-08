Offstage ulsavam

KOCHI: Lights, sound, and action are slowly fading from the 63rd State Kalolsavam venues, which have been awash with the vibrant shades of art over the past five days.

With the closing ceremony on Wednesday, another edition of this grand carnival — touted as one of the largest youth art festivals in Asia — will wrap up. And the countdown for the next edition will begin, with contestants likely to start their preparations as early as May.

Over the past few days, the venues in Thiruvananthapuram have become crucibles of talent, tenacity, and emotion – happiness, hope and heartbreaks.

Audiences thronged the events, their enthusiasm undeterred even late into the night or by the occasional light showers that dampened neither spirits nor schedules. People came to witness young talent at its best, seeking both inspiration and a moment of leisure.

Many also indulged in the fare from the famed Pazhayidom kitchen. “Can anyone go and have his food?” some wondered aloud as they watched classical dancers perform on Stage 1 at Central Stadium.