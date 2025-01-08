Thrikkakara municipality demolishes 164 illegal eateries

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara municipality has demolished eateries operating without licence within its jurisdiction. The municipality’s health wing has removed as many as 164 facilities in the Kakkanad and Thrikkakara regions in the past two days as part of the initiative to monitor the functioning of restaurants and food joints in the area.

The decision to demolish the facilities that lacked the necessary licences was made by the municipal council around a month ago. “These facilities were constructed quickly. A majority of these establishments lack licences. Additionally, there are issues with travel as a result of the growing number of roadside establishments. Considering this, the council chose to close down the illegal food establishments,” said Unni Kakkanad, the Thrikkakara municipality health standing committee chairman.

The decision was also influenced by the many food poisoning cases reported in the municipality in the past two years.

“These outlets function in unhygienic conditions. Additionally, we cannot take action against the outlet if a case of food poisoning or any other consumer complaint is brought up as it lacks the necessary licensing and permission. The growing number of outlets has been affecting the transportation in the area as well,” he said.