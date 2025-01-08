Uma Thomas showing signs of fast recovery: Health Minister Veena George

KOCHI: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas was showing signs of fast recovery, Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

Veena, who visited Uma at Renai Medicity, said the MLA was able to sit with back support and interact with her children.

“When we had admitted her, we expected that she would require three weeks of ventilator support. However, we took her off the ventilator in seven days. Her condition is stable,” she said.

However, the MLA will remain in the ICU for a few more weeks and will be shifted to the room on the medical team’s suggestion, Veena said, adding that visitors were not being allowed to prevent infections and related issues.

An expert team under the leadership of Dr Jayakumar, the superintendent of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, was constituted to treat the MLA who suffered brain and lung injuries after falling from the VIP gallery during a dance event at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, on December 29.