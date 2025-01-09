After New Year revelry, Kochi turns the page to Youth Literature Festival

KOCHI: The second edition of the Yuvadhara Youth Literature Festival, organised by the DYFI, will commence on Thursday and will continue until January 12.

Set at Fort Kochi, the event will feature prominent personalities from the fields of art, literature, culture, and politics. Jnanpith Award winner Damodar Mauzo will be inaugurating the festival. Former union minister and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is the chief guest.

The four-day festival will begin with a session featuring N S Madhavan, M Mukundan, Benyamin, and Dr A K Abdul Hakim, discussing ‘The Legacy of M T Vasudevan Nair.’

In total, around 82 sessions will be held, with prominent figures such as Magsaysay Award winners P Sainath and Bezwada Wilson.

Other featured writers and personalities include Jeet Thayil, Jerry Pinto, Vivek Shanbhag, Revathi Laul, Ram Rahman, Mahmood Kooria, Manu S Pillai, Padmapriya, Paul Zacharia, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Gurvinder Singh, Divya S Iyer, S Hareesh, Vinil Paul, Sreenath Perur, Suvenkatesan, Chamanlal, among others. More than 250 guests will be participating in four venues named after the works of M T Vasudevan Nair — Kadav, Kaalam, Manju, and Nirmalyam.