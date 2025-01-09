MLA Uma Thomas to be shifted to hospital room as health improves

KOCHI: MLA Uma Thomas, who was undergoing treatment after she fell from the 15-ft dais of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor, Kochi, on December 29, will be shifted to the room this evening following improvement in her health condition.

According to the medical team treating her, the Thrikkakara MLA's condition is stable. "Today is the 11th day. Her condition has improved. We are continuing respiratory therapy, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy with antibiotics and supportive measures. She could walk today with support," said Dr. Krishnanunni Polakkulath, medical director of Renai Medicity.

He added that Uma does not remember the event. "She doesn't remember about the event. It usually happens after such accidents that the patient will forget the episode.

The doctor said that even though she is shifted to the room, visitors are not allowed to prevent infection. "The challenge we are facing now is the possibility of secondary infection and aspiration pneumonia. To avoid that, we are not allowing visitors for at least five to seven days.

An expert team under the leadership of Dr Jayakumar, the superintendent of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, was constituted to treat the MLA who suffered brain and lung injuries after the accident.