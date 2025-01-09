‘My award is a recognition for swimming itself’: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash

KOCHI: Swimmer Sajan Prakash’s name is one that by now should have been familiar in every Indian household, but sadly, it is not so. His feats of achievement in Indian swimming are nothing short of unprecedented; being the only Indian swimmer to have been nominated for two consecutive Olympics is just one of many.

The recent announcement of him being poised to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award on January 17 would have created waves had he been involved in a sport like cricket, but it seems like waves are not meant to lash in the country when it comes to a sport that creates them, literally.

It is a sign of great level-headedness to be winning an award as monumental as the Arjuna Award, and still be pragmatic about the tangible elements that go into play. Sajan, who hails from Idukki attests, beginning by calling it ‘a huge win’ and goes on:

“The government is taking steps, I would request them if they can see different sports differently because the capacity or the intensity of sports are different in this country, where well-established sports get more recognition, more money, more everything, as swimming has not got its due yet (sic).” Sajan’s words, true as they are, are unfortunately not as unprecedented as his feats.