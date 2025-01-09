www.online.con: Cyber fraud cases in Kerala

KOCHI: In October last year, a Perumbavoor man, doing business in a Gulf country, met a person in Dubai who shared his success story of earning crores through a share trading app. The man’s curiosity about quick money led to a loss of Rs 4.1 crores.

After expressing interest in investing, the man was instructed to download an app via a web link. Although he initially earned high returns on a small investment, things took a turn when he invested Rs 4.1 crores. When he tried to withdraw the funds, he received neither the profit nor the invested amount.

The NRI later filed a complaint with Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena via email. The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

“Many people are falling prey to bogus share trading apps. Fraudsters lure even well-educated individuals into their schemes. It’s crucial to verify the authenticity of apps and platforms before investing,” says officer Vaibhav.

In 2024 (till December 1), cyber fraudsters swindled around Rs 698 crores from individuals in the state, a 200% increase from the Rs 210 crores lost in 2023. The police recovered Rs 89 crore in 2024 compared to Rs 27 crore in 2023.

“Kerala, despite its high literacy rate, sees a growing number of cyber fraud cases. The amount lost in such cases is likely higher than cheating, theft and burglary cases registered in the state,” says Advocate Jiyas Jamal, a cyberlaw expert and founder of Cyber Suraksha Foundation.