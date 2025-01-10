Honda Amaze: Simply amazing!

KOCHI: Since its launch in 2013, Amaze, Honda’s entry-level model in India, has showcased the Japanese carmaker’s strength in the compact sedan category, earning the trust of over six lakh customers.

It is Honda’s highest-selling car in the country. Now, with the third-generation model on the horizon, sales are expected to get even better.

Recently, the company invited me for a review drive of the new Amaze in Goa. Here are my first impressions.

Exterior

The Amaze retains its solid 3-box design, offering a true sedan shape while staying under four metres in length. The key updates compared to the outgoing second-generation model include changes to the front grille and rear design.

The front grille, with its upright stance and sleek LED headlamps, resembles the Honda Elevate SUV, while the rear design draws inspiration from the Honda City sedan.

The side profile remains similar to the second-generation Amaze, with only minor updates, such as the repositioned rearview mirror now mounted on the door.

Interior

The cabin layout is largely similar to the outgoing model but features some notable improvements. The instrument panel and door lines now incorporate smooth, straight flow lines, creating a cleaner, wider look.

The horizontal instrument panel enhances visibility, and the premium Beige & Black two-tone theme remains familiar. The eight-inch touchscreen, though functional, comes with thick bezels.

The seats are comfortable, offering good thigh support and cushioning. The rear seats provide a comfortable backrest angle, and the inclusion of three rear headrests and three-point seat belts is a positive.

However, while the rear AC vent is a welcome addition, it slightly reduces legroom for the middle passenger. Overall, the cabin is spacious, ergonomically sound, and features a practical 416-litre boot.