Honda Amaze: Simply amazing!

KOCHI: Since its launch in 2013, Amaze, Honda’s entry-level model in India, has showcased the Japanese carmaker’s strength in the compact sedan category, earning the trust of over six lakh customers.
It is Honda’s highest-selling car in the country. Now, with the third-generation model on the horizon, sales are expected to get even better.
Recently, the company invited me for a review drive of the new Amaze in Goa. Here are my first impressions.
Exterior
The Amaze retains its solid 3-box design, offering a true sedan shape while staying under four metres in length. The key updates compared to the outgoing second-generation model include changes to the front grille and rear design.
The front grille, with its upright stance and sleek LED headlamps, resembles the Honda Elevate SUV, while the rear design draws inspiration from the Honda City sedan.
The side profile remains similar to the second-generation Amaze, with only minor updates, such as the repositioned rearview mirror now mounted on the door.
Interior
The cabin layout is largely similar to the outgoing model but features some notable improvements. The instrument panel and door lines now incorporate smooth, straight flow lines, creating a cleaner, wider look.
The horizontal instrument panel enhances visibility, and the premium Beige & Black two-tone theme remains familiar. The eight-inch touchscreen, though functional, comes with thick bezels.
The seats are comfortable, offering good thigh support and cushioning. The rear seats provide a comfortable backrest angle, and the inclusion of three rear headrests and three-point seat belts is a positive.
However, while the rear AC vent is a welcome addition, it slightly reduces legroom for the middle passenger. Overall, the cabin is spacious, ergonomically sound, and features a practical 416-litre boot.
Tech
The standout feature of the new Amaze is the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) Level-2, making it the most affordable ADAS-enabled car in India.
ADAS uses a high-performance front wide-view camera to detect road lines, boundaries, objects, and pedestrians, even in low light. The system is available in both manual and CVT.
I tested features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist, both of which performed effectively. Additional safety features include six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, and a hill start assist.
However, the absence of a 360-degree camera is a drawback, although the Left Lane-Watch camera compensates to some extent.
Performance
The Amaze is powered by a reliable 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine, delivering 89 hp of power and 110 Nm of torque. It is available with both manual and CVT transmission options. I tested both variants, and the engine impressed with its smoothness and practicality.
The manual variant stands out for its light clutch and well-calibrated gear ratios, which are particularly suited for city driving. However, tackling inclined roads required higher revs to achieve sufficient power.
The CVT variant is smooth in urban traffic but can feel slightly underwhelming under hard acceleration, as the engine revs rise without a corresponding increase in speed. Paddle shifters in the CVT are a nice touch, adding some engagement.
The claimed fuel efficiency is 19.46 km/l for the CVT and 18.65 km/l for the manual. Ride quality is commendable, supported by a well-tuned suspension and well-weighted steering.
Price and verdict
With its elegant design, spacious cabin, commendable features, top-notch performance, and now ADAS, the Amaze continues to be a compelling choice. Priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it is competitively positioned in its segment. Available in three feature-packed trims with manual and CVT options, and a choice of six exterior colours, the Amaze is a solid option for anyone seeking a well-rounded, no-nonsense sedan.