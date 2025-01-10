Honey tale & bitter realities

KOCHI: Last evening, the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court denied businessman Boby Chemmanur aka ‘BoChe’ bail, and remanded him for 14 days. He had been taken into custody by a special investigation team (SIT) of the police on Wednesday, after actor Honey Rose alleged that he had repeatedly made “sexually coloured remarks” against her.

In her complaint, Honey outlined how Boby had targeted her on various occasions. The actor stated that on August 7 last year, during the inaugural function of Chemmanur International Jewellers showroom in Alakode, Kannur, the tycoon had made a series of inappropriate gestures and remarks against her.

She described how, in front of thousands of people, he placed a necklace around her neck, held her hand, and swirled it while passing a double entendre, suggesting the audience take a look at both “the front and back” of the necklace. Furthermore, he compared her to ‘Kunti Devi’, again an alleged double entendre referring to her body.

“He had made several comments with double meaning. I was being stalked and targeted repeatedly and my silence might have given the wrong impression that I am enjoying this… I should have reacted much earlier,” Honey said.

The actor also alleged that several other individuals had posted obscene and derogatory comments under social media posts related to her. She submitted screenshots of such comments to the police, following which the Ernakulam Central Police registered cases against at least 27 people.