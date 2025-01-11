After a hiatus, Thammanam Shaji arrested for threatening businessman

KOCHI: Gangster Thammanam Shaji has been arrested by the police for allegedly threatening a businessman who failed to repay borrowed money. It is after a long period that Shaji, who claimed to have left criminal activities behind, is being booked in a case in Kochi.

After recording the arrest, Shaji was released on bail. The Palarivattom police registered a case following the complaint of an Elamakkara resident who runs a women’s hostel in Kochi.

“The complainant borrowed around Rs 15 lakh from a Poonithura resident. However, he failed to repay the amount. To get the money back, the lender approached Thammanam Shaji.

On January 3, Shaji contacted the complainant. Later, he was asked to reach a plywood shop in Thammanam. There, Shaji and four others detained the complainant and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not clear the dues,” a police officer said.

Later, Shaji’s close aide Noushad, a resident of North Paravoor, contacted the complainant and repeated the threat multiple times.

The complainant was threatened that only after repaying the money will he be allowed to run his business, the officer said.