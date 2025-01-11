JLN stadium mishap: Opposition seeks judicial probe into event

KOCHI: In the backdrop of the dreadful fall suffered by Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas during a dance event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 29, opposition councillors in the Kochi corporation have sought a judicial investigation into the issues relating to the organisation of the Guinness record-setting event.

“The application for a Places of Public Resort (PPR) licence was submitted only a day before the event. The officials should have inquired properly before submitting the report. The recommendation was, however, approved on December 30, a day after the event,” said Antony Kureethara, the opposition leader, during a discussion on the resolution presented by UDF councillors.

He said there are significant errors on the part of the officials. “The accident happened as the corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) failed to fulfil their responsibilities,” Kureethara alleged.

The council meeting was disrupted after the opposition staged a protest, seeking a judicial investigation into the case. Deepthi Mary Varghese, an opposition councillor, said there were no police officials or security personnel at the venue during the event.

“After the accident, there were no police officials or security personnel on hand to take the MLA to the hospital. The mayor is answerable. If he is not willing to accept the responsibility for the fault, he should resign from the post,” Deepthi said.