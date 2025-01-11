Successful Kochi Water Metro model inspires similar ventures nationwide

While the Water Metro services are already available in Kochi, the KMRL is currently studying further expanding the network to nearby satellite townships. "We are exploring whether the terminals such as Kumabalam and Varappuzha can be made hubs and extend the services to places like Kodungallur and Mohamma in Alappuzha district," said a senior official.

Next Steps

Based on the feasibility study's findings, suitable locations will be identified and the KMRL will proceed ahead to prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPR). This ambitious project aims to harness water bodies for sustainable urban transport, revolutionizing mobility in multiple cities across the nation. The national expansion of the Kochi Water Metro model underscores Kerala’s leadership in sustainable development and modern transport innovation.

Last November, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways assigned Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) the task of conducting a feasibility study to assess the potential for similar water metro systems in diverse regions. With the recent approval of its Board of Directors to form a consultancy wing, KMRL has formed an in-house committee to lead the initial work. If needed, external experts will be brought in to strengthen the process.

The initiative highlights Kerala's innovation and the expertise of KMRL. Despite the technical complexities of introducing water metros in varied terrains, KMRL’s skilled workforce and operational experience offer a solid foundation for the project's success.